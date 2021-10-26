Thanks for starting your day smarter with us here at Potomac Local News. Here’s what’s happening in our communities today.

$27 million: Extending a Metrorail line to Triangle in Prince William County would cost as much as $27 billion. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation estimates that it nears completion of a study of transit options along the U.S. 1 corridor.

Halloween safety: Common injuries on Halloween are slips, trips, and falls which are four times as likely to occur on Halloween than on any other night of the year. Follow these tips to have a S.A.F.E. H.A.L.L.O.W.E.E.N.

Ghost and ghouls needed: Patriot Scuba is looking for a few good ghouls ages 14+ to help out with the haunted maze during Occoquan’s Spirits & Spirits weekend of October 29 and 30.

Silver stars: The Stafford Hospital Auxiliary has begun their annual Stars of Love campaign. With a minimum donation of $10, a silver star bearing the name of an honoree will be placed on Stafford Hospital’s holiday tree or can be picked up to display at home. Donations are made annually to recognize loved ones, new babies, children or grandchildren, parents, and those who have passed away.

Sleepless in Va.: In Virginia, about 2,574,000 adults — or 38.6% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Virginia is the 10th highest among the 50 states.

FredNats hospitality: The Fredericksburg Nationals have promoted Ticket Sales Account Executive Ally Chism to Special Events & Hospitality Manager. FredNats Ballpark will now host many events from weddings, private dinners, retirement parties, concerts, and other stadium rentals.