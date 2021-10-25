Wake Up: Stormy forecast, Tanyard Hill detour, best bourbon

Thanks for starting your day smarter with us here at Potomac Local News.

Here’s what’s happening in our communities today.

Stormy days: After a beautiful Sunday, today will be a bit dicier as storms are expected to move into our region after 5 p.m. They’ll linger into the overnight hours and again early Tuesday morning.

Tanyard Hill: If you use Tanyard Hill Road in Occoquan as a cut-through to avoid traffic (you know you are), the road will be closed this week due to paving. Tanyard Hill Road/Union Street between Old Bridge Road and Commerce Street will be closed to through traffic nightly, weather permitting, Wednesday, October 27 through Friday, October 29 between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night for paving.

New signal: A new traffic signal is now in service at Sudley Manor Drive and Seymour Road that aims to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and drivers and improve operations at the intersection, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Crash victim: A fundraiser is collecting donations for the family of 19-year-old Ryan Khazmo, who was killed in a car crash in Bristow on Saturday. Khazmo was a 2020 graduate of Osbourn Park High School, where he played on the wrestling, football, and robotics teams. Khazmo was also scheduled to graduate with a degree in Maritime Welding Technology from Advanced Technology Institute in November 2021.

Bourbon makers: Want to know what goes into making some of the best Virginia-made bourbons you’ll ever taste (Seriously, I always keep a bottle of this in my collection)? Join the Prince William Chamber of Commerce members on Thursday, October 28 at K.O. Distilling in Manassas from 5:30 – 7 p.m. for a tour of the distillery and a night of networking with fellow Young Professionals.

New Todos store: Today at 4 p.m., in your email box, Potomac Local News members will get an inside look at the new Todos Neighborhood Market opening in Woodbridge next month. Despite rising prices and a shortage of workers and supplies, the new market is the latest and largest location for the longtime independent grocer that’s grown to serve the entire community.

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