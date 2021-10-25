Police beat: Chase ends with driver hospitalized, facing charges

A pursuit that went nearly 26 miles through Stafford County last night ended with a violent crash on Butler Road and charges pending for the driver.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: On October 24 at 9:04 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson attempted to stop a reckless driver in a silver Toyota Corolla travelling 67 mph in the posted 40 mph zone of Mine Road and weaving between the lanes of travel.

The driver failed to stop and initiated a pursuit toward Garrisonville Road. The pursuit continued across Garrisonville Road to the Staffordboro Commuter Lot. The suspect used the roundabout to maneuver to Doc Stone Road, cut through the IHOP parking lot and then to Worth Avenue.

The suspect disregarded several stop signs and reached speeds of 90 mph as he went onto Onville Road, Barrett Heights Road and headed west on Garrisonville Road. The suspect continued at a high rate of speed onto Rock Hill Church Road then Mountain View Road.

Deputy Richardson lost sight of the suspect as the pursuit reached the intersection of Poplar Road and Mountain View Road. Deputy M.A. Pearce picked the pursuit up at Poplar Road and Truslow Road as the suspect continued southbound on Warrenton Road. Due to the locations and speeds, deputies were unable to use intentional vehicle contact or a rolling road block to end this pursuit. Deputies attempted to use spike strips to deflate the suspect’s tires, but were unsuccessful.

The pursuit continued across Cambridge Street onto Butler Road. The suspect ran the red traffic signal at Butler Road and Chatham Heights Road, striking the driver’s side of a Volkswagen sedan turning left from Chatham Heights Road. The impact disabled both vehicles in the intersection. Deputies rendered first aid and called for Fire and Rescue to respond. The intersection was closed for several hours as the Traffic Safety Unit reconstructed the accident.

The driver and passenger in the Volkswagen were both transported to the hospital for their injuries, but are expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the suspect vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover. The suspect has been identified as Christopher Belcher, 21, of Stafford. He is facing charges of felony eluding and reckless driving. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.