Man dies while after being struck in crosswalk by driver charged with 3rd DUI

At 3:24 p.m. yesterday afternoon, Deputy S.C. Jett was flagged down by a motorist at Kings Highway and River Road regarding a pedestrian struck accident. Deputy Jett observed an unconscious male in the ditch and radioed for rescue to respond.

The investigation revealed Mohamed Hussein, 24, of Stafford was utilizing the cross walk to cross River Road near Pratt Park when he was struck by a Ford truck. Hussein was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away later that afternoon.

The driver of the Ford was still on scene and identified as Jason Payne, 42, of Stafford. Deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol on Payne’s breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and Payne was arrested.

Payne has been charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter, DUI third offense in ten years, fail to yield to a pedestrian and no seatbelt. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.