Call to Acton: Volunteers needed for disaster response positions

By Volunteer Prince William

Greetings, Prince William – Floods. Tornadoes. Snowmageddon 2010. Tropical Storm Lee in 2011. No community within the Prince William area is immune to the havoc and devastation caused by a disaster, whether natural or manmade.

Volunteer Prince William is recruiting volunteers for Disaster Response positions. Trained volunteers can fill a critical role in disaster response and alleviate the challenge of spontaneous, untrained volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help as Reception Center Staff and Public Outreach and Education, which includes educational games such as Disaster Jeopardy and Ready Bingo. Training is provided, and you’ll feel great as you help our local community rebuild following a disaster! Please contact Claudia Calderon at [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

Do you hear a faint “Gobble, Gobble?” It can only mean one thing – Thanksgiving Food Drives! ACTS, SERVE and House of Mercy are all getting ready for their Thanksgiving programs to provide low-income families with a holiday meal! Please visit the following sites for more information: 1) ACTS (www.actspwc.org/about-us/news-events/operation-give-thanks-1), 2) SERVE (www.nvfs.org/support/holiday-giving/operation-turkey/), 3) House of Mercy (www.houseofmercyva.org/give-the-gift-of-a-holiday-meal/).

Animal lovers!

The staff at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P) needs volunteers in a variety of positions to help make life better for the furbabies. Volunteers under 16 can help but must volunteer with a parent. Just a few hours a day, a week, or a month can make a difference in the lives of these 4-legged friends! Please visitwww.a3padvocates.org/volunteer or email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

PS – A3P will be holding a “Howl-O-Ween” Open House October 30, 11am-4pm at 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza in Dumfries. Meet adoptable pets, enjoy some goodies and learn more about this great organization!



The awesome staff at BEACON is preparing for their Winter Semester, November 29 thru March 4!

Volunteer Online ESOL Tech Facilitators are needed Monday and Wednesday mornings to support small group instruction in English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). Volunteers will provide support to the class teachers by running the Zoom sessions, sharing teaching materials on screen and setting up breakout rooms as needed. Free training is provided. The 12-week class schedule is Mon/Wed, 9:30am-11:30am. Please fill out an online application at www.beaconliteracy.org, under Get Involved. Call 571.428.2507 or email [email protected] to hear more about this exciting and rewarding opportunity.



You can make a difference in a child’s life! CASA CIS is seeking volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The next two virtual Information Sessions will be on Wednesday, October 27, 12pm-1pm and Wednesday, November 3, 6pm-7pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call (703) 330-8145 to sign up and receive a link to the meeting you pick.



The 75th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade is back, and volunteers are needed to support Santa Lights Manassas on December 3 and the parade on December 4! It all happens in Old Town Manassas – what a fun way to kick off the holidays! Please visit www.gmchristmasparade.org/volunteers/ for more information. Email[email protected] to sign up and learn more about this fun holiday event.



Historic Manassas, Inc. is looking for “spooky” fun-loving volunteers age 16+ to support their Haunted Happeningsevent October 30, 10am-12pm in Old Town Manassas. Duties include Set-up, Game Attendant and Floater (help wherever you’re needed). Dust off your Halloween costume – it promises to be loads of fun with kids, games and of course, Halloween candy! Please visit https://bit.ly/3FOMV5Q to sign up. Questions? Email[email protected] to learn more.



Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.



Prince William Food Rescue needs volunteers to assist Virginia Cooperative Extensions Master Gardeners to collect donations of produce at the Dale City Farmers Market on Sundays, October 17 thru November 14, 12:15pm-1:45pm. Volunteers can help just one week or multiple weeks. Duties include help unload empty milk crates from the truck, distribute crates to vendors, help load crates with donations, and bring the crates back to the truck to be loaded up. Be prepared to lift crates of produce that can weigh up to 30lbs each. This opportunity happens rain or shine, and families can help! It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors and help rescue produce which will be given to local food assistance programs! Please email [email protected] for more details.



Help support veterans! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 for more information.



Ghosts and goblins are spooky to some but running out of toilet paper is truly terrifying to everyone! Help your neighbors in need and trick or treat for toilet paper this Halloween then deliver your haul to the NVFS SERVE campus to treat your community to wellbeing. For more info, please contact [email protected].

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.