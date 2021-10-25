3 dead in car crashes in Prince William County

It was a violent 72 hours on Prince William County streets, as three people were killed in car crashes.
From Virignia State Police: At 3:45 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 24), a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger traveling 72 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The Dodge was traveling west on I-495 near Eisenhower Ave when the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren for the traffic stop. The driver of the Dodge refused to stop and, instead, sped away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated.
The Dodge continued south onto I-95 and then took the Exit 160 (for Route 123) at an excessive speed. The driver of the Dodge lost control on the ramp, ran off the right side of the road and struck the Jersey wall. The vehicle then rode up the cement wall and struck the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 Express Lanes.The impact of that caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Troopers ran to the Dodge and pulled the driver and passenger from the vehicle just before it became engulfed in flames. Neither the driver, Curtis Armstead Jr., 24, of Fredericksburg, Va., nor the passenger, Miquel D. Jenkins, 23, of Fredericksburg, Va., survived the crash. Both succumbed to their injuries at the scene. A white, powdery substance in a bag was located with the men.
The pursuit and crash remain under investigation.
Early Friday morning, October 22, another driver was killed when his car crashed into a utility pole near Manassas.
From Prince William police: On October 22 at 1:44 a.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Lomond South Dr. and Spotsylvania St. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2020
Dodge Challenger was traveling northbound on Lomond South Dr. at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center line, striking two unoccupied parked vehicles. The Challenger struck a 2014 Toyota Sienna before striking a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder. The force of the collision caused the Pathfinder to strike and knock down a utility pole.
The Challenger then struck the downed utility pole before coming to rest within the utility wires. The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The driver of the 2020 Dodge Challenger was identified as Miguel Angel CAMPOS II, 33, of Falls Church