Wake Up: School Board member chosen, passenger delays continue, spooky movie night

Good Saturday morning, here’s a quick look at what’s making news today and some events happening in our area.

Thanks to everyone who continues to send me their events with a link to their press release already on the web or a “view as a webpage” link in their emails.

It’s very helpful.

It’s Spall: The Manassas School Board unanimously voted on Thursday, October 21 to appoint Jill Spall to serve the remaining 14 months of former Chairman Sanford William’s term. Williams resigned on October 1 and went to California. Spall was one of seven who volunteered to fill the seat and one of only three who were interviewed for the job.

Passenger delays: Metro’s trains will continue to run on their current reduced schedule at least through October 31. As a result, OmniRide passengers who transfer to Metrorail may experience commute delays, OmniRide told its riders on Friday, October 22.

Spooky movie night: It’s a spooky season in Occoquan as the town will show Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” at River Mill Park at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 each, and those ages 12 and under get in free. Bring your lawn blankets.

Backing the blue: After a 2-year hiatus, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Valor Awards will return in person with a special luncheon to honor our military, both active duty and veterans. This event will take place on Wednesday, October 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Woodbridge, at 2500 Neabsco Common Place.

Thefts quadruple: Lock up your catalytic converters. A new study looks at the number of thefts per 100,000 registered automobiles. It shows Virginia ranks 35th in the country, with 25 thefts per 100k registered vehicles, and that’s up from 12 thefts per 100k which had initially been reported in May. This year alone, the number of catalytic converter thefts across the state is by 371% over 2019, with 790 thefts statewide.

Cone zone: We’ve got road work to contend with all week, from Quantico to Fredericksburg and points in between. Know where they are before you go.