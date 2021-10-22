Medford R. Cosner

After a single car accident, Medford (Skip) Cosner Sr passed on to heaven from his home in Triangle, Va surrounded by his beloved family. He leaves behind 4 children, Medford (Skip) Cosner Jr (Kathy), Danny Cosner (Terri), Cindy Cosner Smith, and Pam Cosner Gallant (Joe), 5 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

He is survived by 2 brothers, Oz (Martha) and Grant (Barbara).

Skip was born on the family farm in Fluvanna County Va growing up working the farm with his 10 siblings. He moved to Quantico, and later Triangle and worked for Purvis Ford in Triangle before opening his auto salvage business in 1954 in Dumfries. He owned and operated Skips Auto Parts with his family from 1954 to 2000. Lady Bird Johnson famously drove by the salvage yard in 1966, making national news as she complained about the roadside “ junk yard” and was inspired to promote and pass The National Highway Beautification Act. Skip cleaned and spruced up the operation and fenced the salvage yard after that.

Skip’s passion was tennis, playing every day and teaching countless others the game until he was 90. He was a passionate advocate for the poor and homeless and has been an active member of Triangle Baptist Church since 1951. He loved walking, working in his yard, and hanging out with the other seniors at The Senior Center in Woodbridge daily.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ACTS

3900 Acts Lane Dumfries Va 22026

Visitation will be Friday Oct 29th 6-8 pm at Mountcastle Funeral Home 4143 Dale Blvd Woodbridge, Va

Celebration of life service will be Sat. Oct 30th at 11 AM with family and friends gathering afterwards at Triangle Baptist 4345 Inn Str Triangle, Va