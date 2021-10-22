Jerome Felix Masonis, 88, of Woodbridge passed away on October 20, 2021. He was born in Luzerne, PA to the late Andrew and Beatrice Masonis. Including his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Mae Masonis; a daughter, Sandra Perdue; and a son, James Masonis; as well as numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by one daughter, Ginger (Kevin) Tansey; one son, Jerome (Debbie) Masonis; son-in-law, David (Kathy) Perdue; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He entered the US Air Force in 1951 and served for over 20 years in the aircraft maintenance and training career field before retiring as a Master Sergeant. He then worked for Exxon several years managing service stations before entering Civil Service working for the Department of the Navy.



A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 1pm.

