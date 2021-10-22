Jennifer M. Salazar

It is with great sadness that I am writing this out. I am finding it hard to believe and even harder to say but my wonderful, loving wife of 15 years, Jenn Salazar, has passed away. On October 15 at 8:16am, she took her last breath and passed away peacefully and surrounded by our family and supporters.

Her battle with Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer has come to an end. She fought to the very end to be with us. The courage she showed, the love she gave us, and her ability to make us smile until the end has made this journey bearable.

There are so many things I want to say and share but I don’t think this is the right platform for that. Thank you to all those that have provided prayer, support and have been here through any part of this fight.

To my wife, Jenny:

I love you, and I miss you so much. This is unreal but you have given me strength by being a perfect example on how to be strong. Thank you for all you have done for our kids and I. I will continue to love them as you have and I will keep your request for me as I start a journey without you physically here, but still in my heart and mind. I will forever hold you in my heart and know you love me back.

Details

Wake at Mount Castle Funeral Home

Wednesday, October 27th at 6pm to 9pm

4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193

Viewing at Mount Castle Funeral Home

Thursday, October 28th at 10am to 11:30am

Immediately following:

Driving procession to Fairfax Memorial Park at 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032

Celebration of Life at O.W.L. Station 2

Saturday, October 30th at 5:30pm to 9:30pm

1306 F. Street, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Dress attire: Jenny would be wearing sweats or leggings and a hoodie

For those who have expressed wanting to support Xavier and his two children during this difficult time, please consider donating to [https://gofund.me/f2906606] to help with funeral costs.