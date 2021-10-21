Good morning. Here’s a look at what’s happening in our area today.

Parents rally: Lt. Governor candidate Winsome Sears will be in North Stafford on Friday, October 22, joining Rep. Rob Wittman for a rally to support parents rights when it comes to their right to be involved in their child’s education in public schools. The GOP-led event will take place at Coffee Bar 1010 at the Quantico Corporate Center, from 6 to 8 p.m. This is the second appearance of a top-of-the-ticket candidate in Stafford County this week, after Glenn Younkin rallied more than 100 people outside the county government center on Tuesday.

Manassas bypass: The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved on Tuesday, Oct. 19, a $15 million contract with WSP USA Inc., a multinational engineering firm, for the design of the Va. 28 bypass. The contract was approved in a party-line vote with all five Democrats voting to approve the contract, and all three Republicans voting against it.

Drug takeback: Police in our region will hold an annual drug takeback event designed to remind people to clear the shelves in their homes of unused prescription narcotics. On Saturday, October 23, drug-takeback events will be held at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, Sentara Lake Ridge, and UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center.

World Polio Day: Congratulations to past District Governor of the Rotary Club of Stafford Sandra Duckworth, who secured a proclamation declaring October 24 World Polio Day in Virginia. Yesterday, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors issued a similar proclamation within the County.

Techie needed: How much do you know about entrepreneurialism and technology? The Stafford Economic Development Authority is seeking a Technology Specialist contractor to support the operations of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed.

Heaters on: With the onset of colder weather, county safety officials warn that it’s time to be mindful when using in-home heating devices. Fires that originate from these appliances are referred to as “confined” fires. Wood stoves, the most popular category of wood-burning heaters, cause thousands of residential fires each year.

Pedestrian bridge: After a 13-year-old student died while crossing Route 15 at Graduation Drive near Haymarket (the second child to be struck and killed at this intersection this year), there’s talk of building a new pedestrian bridge.

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