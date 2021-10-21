Henry H. Smith

Henry Clinton Smith was born on February 25, 1927, in Florence South Carolina to the late Frank and Rena Smith. He transitioned after a brief convalescence on October 14, 2021. He was the sixth child of ten children, He attended Wilson High School. He joined the Army at a young age and served in World War 2. He was married to the late Mary Lee Moses Smith for 69 years. To this union twelve children were born. They lived and raised their children in Florence, S.C., Washington D.C, and they lived in the boroughs of New York for several decades.

Mr. Henry was a diligent worker. He supported his family by working 6-7 days a week on two jobs. He worked in Graphics Arts and in the security field until he retired in 1996. The family sold their home in New York and relocated to Virginia at this time. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles, watching baseball, football, and all sports as well as westerns on television. He enjoyed singing and entertaining at family reunions and weddings and when he heard a song that he liked on the radio he would often get up and start singing the song.

He is survived by one sister: Florence Backus, Florence S.C.; two brother in laws: Nelson Moses (Sudie) Florence S.C., Benton Langston Rock Hill, S.C; nine children: Sandra Davis, Roosevelt N.Y, Carolyn Fields(Wallace) Philadelphia PA, .Henry Smith Jr. (Deborah) West Hempstead, N. Y., Carmichael Smith, Warrenton Va., Terri Artis Woodbridge, Va., Valerie Smith, Woodbridge Va., Alfreda Judson(Paul) Dale City Va., David Smith, Woodbridge Va., Matthew Smith(Latisha),Silver Springs Md; 22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Smith, and his children Serena Brown, Aleathia Smith and Denny Smith.