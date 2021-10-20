Police beat: Shots fired, pepper spray used during family assault

Shots fired in Woodbridge

From Prince William police: On October 19 at 8:15PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Cottonwood Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation escalated between two groups of men who were outside near the above area. During the encounter, members of both groups exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area in either a vehicle or on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While investigating, officers located two occupied homes and one unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. No injuries were reported. The only suspect description provided is men wearing all black clothing. This shooting does not appear random. The investigation continues.

Pepper spray used during assault, police said

From Prince William police: On October 19 at 3:30PM, officersresponded to a residence located in the 2500 block of Blue Pool Dr. in Woodbridge (22191)to investigate a domestic. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 2-year-old girl, was in a room with her mother, identified as the accused, when two additional family members, a 43-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, entered the room. A verbal altercation escalated when the accused sprayed pepper-spray which struck the victim and the family members with the substance. The accused separated from the other parties and contacted emergency services for treatment of the substance exposure. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Vanessa Ashley MARTINEZ-LOZANO, was arrested. Arrested on October 19:

Vanessa Ashley MARTINEZ-LOZANO, 19, of the 2500 block of Blue Pool Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with 3 counts of assault by a caustic substance

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 Secured Bond

Teen sexually assaulted in 2019, police said