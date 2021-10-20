Police beat: Shots fired, pepper spray used during family assault

Shots fired in Woodbridge
From Prince William police: On October 19 at 8:15PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Cottonwood Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation escalated between two groups of men who were outside near the above area. During the encounter, members of both groups exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area in either a vehicle or on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While investigating, officers located two occupied homes and one unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. No injuries were reported. The only suspect description provided is men wearing all black clothing. This shooting does not appear random. The investigation continues.
Pepper spray used during assault, police said
From Prince William police: On October 19 at 3:30PM, officersresponded to a residence located in the 2500 block of Blue Pool Dr. in Woodbridge (22191)to investigate a domestic. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 2-year-old girl, was in a room with her mother, identified as the accused, when two additional family members, a 43-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, entered the room. A verbal altercation escalated when the accused sprayed pepper-spray which struck the victim and the family members with the substance. The accused separated from the other parties and contacted emergency services for treatment of the substance exposure. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Vanessa Ashley MARTINEZ-LOZANO, was arrested.
Arrested on October 19:
Vanessa Ashley MARTINEZ-LOZANO, 19, of the 2500 block of Blue Pool Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with 3 counts of assault by a caustic substance
Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 Secured Bond
Teen sexually assaulted in 2019, police said
From Prince William police: On October 18, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22191) area of Prince William County between October 18, 2019 and October 16, 2021. The investigation revealed that the victim, who was between 15-17 years old during the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion during the above timeframe. The victim recently disclosed the incidents to a family member who contacted the police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as
Julio Cesar FRANCO, was arrested.
Arrested on October 18:
Julio Cesar FRANCO, 39, of Woodbridge
Charged with 4 counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and 4 counts of incest Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond