News & Notes: Kamala Harris changes venue, new school board member coming

Good morning. Here’s a look at what’s happening around our area today.Good morning. Here’s a look at what’s happening around our area today.

Kamala Harris changes venue: It looks like Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the old Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad building on Graham Park Road in Dumfries on Thursday afternoon to rally for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. Yesterday, it appeared the Vice President was going to occur with McAuliffe in the nearby Potomac Shores neighborhood. Thursday’s event is slated to run from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

New School Board member: An open seat on the Manassas School Board created when Chairman Sanford Williams resigned last month is expected to be filled on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A total of seven people applied to fill the seat (their resumes are posted to the school’s board website). The appointee will complete the remainder of Willaims’ term, which ends December 31, 2022.

2.4 tons of trash: On Saturday, October 16, 2021, 389 volunteers helped the Friends of the Occoquan (FOTO) relieve the Occoquan River and Reservoir of 2.4 tons of trash (4,660 pounds in bags and 202 pounds of miscellaneous material) at the Bull Run, Fountainhead, and Occoquan Regional Park/Marinas in Fairfax, and the Lake Ridge Park/Marina and the Town of Occoquan.

Halloween haunts: The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton is once again holding its annual haunt. This year, the event immerses guests through a themed walk-through experience. We also recommend Haunted Hallow in Warrenton. Now in its 13th season, it’s open Fridays and Saturdays from dusk until 10 p.m. (my family and I have been visiting this farm since at least 2012).

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