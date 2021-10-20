Boy, 13, struck and killed near Battlefield High School

A 13-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car while crossing busy Route 15 near Battlefield High School near Haymarket.

The collision occurred at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, October 19. The boy was crossing the four-lane road when a Honda Odyssey van struck the child. The van had a green light, and the driver remained on the scene, police said.

The police department did not identify the child. The driver has not been charged.

Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland expressed his sorrow following the news of the child’s death.

Here’s the statement from Prince William County police: