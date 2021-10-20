Boy, 13, struck and killed near Battlefield High School

A 13-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car while crossing busy Route 15 near Battlefield High School near Haymarket.
The collision occurred at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, October 19. The boy was crossing the four-lane road when a Honda Odyssey van struck the child. The van had a green light, and the driver remained on the scene, police said.
The police department did not identify the child. The driver has not been charged.
Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland expressed his sorrow following the news of the child’s death.
Here’s the statement from Prince William County police:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On October 19 at 12:36 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of James Madison Hwy. and Graduation Dr. in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2019 Honda Odyssey was traveling northbound on James Madison Hwy. just prior to Graduation Dr., when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was present in the roadway.
Investigators determined the driver of the Honda Odyssey had a green light to proceed through the intersection as the pedestrian was attempting to cross James Madison Hwy. from Dominion Valley Dr. to Graduation Dr. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.
Due to a change in Virginia law, the identity of the juvenile is not being disclosed. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile of Haymarket
The driver of the 2019 Honda Odyssey was identified as a 46-year-old woman of Chantilly