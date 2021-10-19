Thomas Lee Blot, 57, of Dale City, Virginia, passed away suddenly on October 14, 2021.

Tom was born in Beville, Texas to Harold and Marie Blot (née Frasmer) on February 16, 1964. He graduated from Havelock High School in North Carolina where he played football and ran track. He married Nadine Celio on September 24, 1988 in Dale City, Virginia at Our Lady of Angels Church. He worked for Coca Cola for over twenty years and more recently for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. He had a love/hate relationship with the Washington Football Team and was overjoyed to watch his Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018. He loved music, including Luke Combs and Ozzy Osbourne. He was always quick with a joke and a hug, and cared deeply for his friends and family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nadine; his son, T.J., and daughter-in-law, Justine; his daughter, Sarah; his siblings, Harry, Mike, and Caroline; and his parents, Harold and Marie.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association.