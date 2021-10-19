News & Notes: VP Harris to visit as Gov. candidates barnstorm region

Veep to Dumfries: Vice-President Kamala Harris is set to campaign for Terry McAuliffe at Potomac Shores near Dumfries on Thursday. Harris is one of the multiple people from the Biden administration to campaign with the Democrat seeking a second term as governor. Others include President Biden, who joined McAuliffe in Arlington earlier this year, and First Lady Jill Biden, who stumped for McAuliffe on October 15. Their visits come after McAuliffe said President Biden is unpopular in Virginia.

Youngkin barnstorms region: Meanwhile, Republican Glenn Youngkin will campaign today at the Stafford County Government Center at noon. The event will occur at the county’s war memorial across the parking lot from the government center. Youngkin was in Manassas on Monday to stump for office at the city’s GOP headquarters. Youngkin will be in Fairfax later today to make a campaign announcement.

Less than a year on the job: Prince William County’s latest planning director, Parag Agrawal, has resigned after less than a year on the job. Agrawal, 44, announced his resignation to Prince William County planning commissioners in an email Friday. The note said he was leaving his post at the head of the county’s planning department to “pursue other opportunities.” Before coming to Prince William, Agrawal was hired by Charlottesville to be the city’s new director of neighborhood services. City officials held a virtual press conference to announce the hire, but Agrawal never showed up and instead took the job in Prince William County.

He’s certified: The newest member of Manassas City’s economic development team, Micah Kemp, earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer from International Economic Development Council last week in Nashville, Tenn. Kemp joined the City of Manassas Economic Development Department in June 2021 after serving in various economic and community development roles for Fairfax County, Virginia; the City of Gresham in Portland, Oregon; and Henrico County, Virginia.

Week of lane closures: Drivers should plan ahead for travel on Interstate 95 with scheduled overnight lane and ramp closures, as well as intermittent full traffic stops in the Fredericksburg area for Improve 95 program construction. This week, drivers on I-95 between Quantico and Fredericksburg will see multiple lane closures.

Chinn turns 30: In commemoration of 30 years, Chinn Park Library will host a community event on Saturday, October 23 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. There will be programs for all ages including Touch a Truck and a Petting Zoo, Friends Book Sale, food trucks, giveaways, and more.

New vax centers: A state-run Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) will open Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the former Home Gallery store located in Central Park Marketplace: 1877 Carl D. Silver Pkwy., Fredericksburg. It’s the first time a large vaccination site has been opened in a former retail space in the Fredericksburg area. Meanwhile, this month, the Prince William Health District reopened a vaccination center at the site of a former Gander Mountain store at Potomac Mills mall after shuttering it in the spring.