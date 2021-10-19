Kaaren Penland Lowder

Kaaren (yes 2 a’s) Penland Lowder, a life-long learner, educator, administrator, aunt, mother, grandmother, and wife departed this world and began her heavenly life on October 11, 2021. She takes with her a disdain for advice rejecting complainers, meetings (especially those without snacks), and exceptional expertise in all things in special education. Kaaren also takes with her the uncanny ability to find hotels with pools in pre-Internet days, to plan fun filled family activities (cruise director extraordinaire), to make others feel comfortable when talking, joyful when smiling, and an easy ability to readily forgive. She loved beaches (movie and real), flip flops, Tieks shoes, Steel Magnolias (pink was her signature color), garden gnomes, her children (hers and at school), grandchildren, and husband of over 50 years. She will always remind us not to take life too seriously, that underwear and tee shirts are valued Christmas gifts, and never to get pickpocketed. Although “this meeting is over” may we all have the experience to meet up with her again in paradise. Until then, keep the tickle bugs flying and as she would say “Goodnight John boy.”