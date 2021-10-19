Jeffrey Charles Lee

Jeffrey “Jeff” Charles Lee ( Dad, Paw, JL, Jeffro, Big Jeff, ) was born November 25, 1965 at Fairfax Hospital and was a lifelong resident of Prince William County, VA. Passed away unexpectedly on October 15th at the age of 55. Jeff was in the zest of life and living each day like to the fullest extent being in a great mood on the day of his passing. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Deborah Lee, and three children, Jeffrey Lee, Jr (Katrina) of Labelle, FL, Lauren Lee (Beth) of Virginia Beach, VA and Colton Lee of Triangle, VA, a grandson, Cain Lee, his parents, Charles and Jill Lee of Triangle, VA, uncles John Duvall of Washington, DC and Mike Lee of Stafford, VA, cousins, Cody Crenshaw of Triangle, VA and Jonathan Brown of Point Harbor, NC, mother-in-law Barbara Wagner of Woodbridge, VA and brother-in-law Tom Wagner (Angie) of Mountain View, MO. Jeff was preceded in death by his brothers, Steven and David Lee, his grandparents, Warren and Beryl Duvall and Ava and Clyde Lee, uncle, Richard Lee, aunt Gail Brown and cousin Justin Brown. Jeff was a loving and devoted husband. He was a Cherished son, Beloved father and friend. His love for his parents, wife, children, grandson, family, friends and two dogs Cooper and Biscuit, was immeasurable. Known by his friends as a jokester, Jeff woke up happy every morning. He somehow made time in his life for everyone, and had a special bond with his parents, who he called his best friends. He was

generous with the community and supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Jeff loved

food and all sports, especially baseball, football, and Nascar. A baseball player from age 7 to 28,

Jeff credited his passion for the game to the late Dan Raley and Ron Emmons. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman,

enjoying camping, hunting and bass fishing (his newest passion). He loved vacationing at the

Outer Banks with his family He loved to go boogie boarding at the Outer Banks and going up to the Shenandoah Valley mountains with the whole family. As a successful business owner, Jeff grew his landscaping company, JL Affordable Landscaping, over the past 30 years. His business employed many people in need and provided an array of services to the Northern Virginia community including landscaping, fencing and deck installation. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that you make a donation to either St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the DTQ Little League Association.