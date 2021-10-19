Albert Wade Rockwell of Woodbridge, VA passed in the early morning hours on October 15, 2021, at the age of 79. He was known by most as Rocky, by family as Sonny and throughout his life was always Our Lad. Rocky passed after a short battle with cancer and pneumonia.

Rocky was born in Girardville, PA on November 13, 1941. He enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War. After his time in the Army, Rocky worked for the Federal Government and retired after 40 years of service. Rocky went on to spend many of his days golfing, his retirement passion, and volunteered as a rules official for the PGA of America for over 20 years.

Rocky is survived by his loving wife Donna Kelly Rockwell, son Todd Rockwell and his husband Ken Ware, son Mark Rockwell and his wife Diane Kerby and grandson Brian Rockwell, and special daughter Dawn Bolyard and granddaughter Eiley Quinn. He is also survived by his sister Diane Seymour (children DeAnn, Patti, and Olivia), sister Betty Ann Kehoe and her spouse George Kehoe (children Tena, Michael, and George). His brother’s daughter Tracey Shook. His sister-in-law Sue Stanton (children Cathy and Mark). Brother and Sister-in-law Ron and Sue Kelly (children Ronnie, Misty, Scott, Amber, and Chad). Rocky was preceded in death by his father Albert Luther Rockwell, his mother Helen Rose Rockwell, and his brother Joseph Rockwell and brother-in-law Mark Stanton.

Visitation will occur on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 10 am – 12 pm with service from 12 pm – 1 pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, VA. Interment will be at 2 pm at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to an organization of your choosing.