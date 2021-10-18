Police beat: Man, 19, killed in Bristow car crash

Man, 19, killed in Bristow car crash

From Prince William police: On October 16 at 2:44PM, officers responded to area of Linton Hall Rd and Rollins Ford Rd in Bristow (20136) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1999 Lexus GS300 was traveling eastbound on Linton Hall Rd at a high rate of speed when the vehicle began to hydroplane. The driver lost control of the vehicle which then left the roadway and struck an electric pole. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation continues. Identified:

The driver of the 1999 Lexus GS300 was identified as Ryan George KHAZMO, 19, of Bristow

Ice cream shop robbed by man who implied he had a gun

From Prince William police: On October 17 at 8:58PM, officers responded to the Baskin Robbins located at 13801 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that he heard a door open and close several times, and upon checking the front of the business, he was confronted by an unknown man who implied he had a weapon. During the encounter, the suspect demanded money from the cash register before fleeing through the front door. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Suspect Description: A Hispanic male, approximately 5’3” and about 30 years of age

Last seen wearing a face mask, a tan colored baseball-style hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with writing on, dark-colored gym-style shorts, and black sneakers

Shooting into homes investigated in Prince William

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On October 17 at 4:26PM, officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at the TGM Sudley Crossing Apartments located in the 10800 block of Gambril Dr. in Manassas (20109) on October 16. A resident of an apartment reported to police that she heard a loud noise sometime between 12:00PM and 3:00PM and did not immediately notice any damage. The following day, she observed a bullet fragment in the tracks of her rear sliding glass door and contacted the police. While investigating, officers observed damage to the wall just above the sliding glass door consistent with being struck by a projectile. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On October 17 at 3:54PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 9500 block of Burwell Rd. in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a shots fired call. A resident of the home reported to police that they heard an unknown noise inside the home and upon inspection, observed a hole in a bedroom window. The investigation revealed that a round entered the home through a bedroom window and lodged into the doorframe of the bedroom. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Deputies called for unruly customers at auto mart