News & Notes: 64,000 misdemeanor marijuana charges sealed

With Boards of Supervisors meetings in Prince William and Stafford counties this week, it’s shaping up to be a busy one for us.

In Prince William, we’ll be hearing more about the county’s data center overlay district — an area county officials say is ripe for more large data centers that power the web.

County officials are also slated to approve $15 million to design the Route 28 bypass — a new four-lane road that will connect Godwin Drive to Route 28 at the Fairfax County line.

In Stafford, county officials are likely to approve a new 933,000 square-foot warehouse near the county’s airport. If approved, the warehouse would replace 170 previously approved homes to be built on the site at the intersection of Centreport Parkway and Mountain View Road.

It’s going to be a challenging ride on Metro this morning after the rail authority suspended service on more than half of its rail cars. Metro uncovered safety issues on its newest series of railcars following last week’s derailment on the Blue line in Arlington. Trains will run every 30 minutes.

Though a new bridge carrying Interstate 95 travelers over the Rappahannock River last week, road work continues on the project and throughout the region. See where this week’s lane closures are planned. [Virginia Department of Transportation]

Virginia has sealed records documenting more than 64,000 misdemeanor marijuana distribution charges since the state legalized the drug in July. The figure came out Thursday during a meeting of the legislature’s Cannabis Oversight Commission. [Virignia Mercury]

A new bioscience center in Prince William County is inching toward a grand opening. Officials held a sneak peek of the Northern Virginia Bioscience Center at Innovation Park on Oct. 7. [Insidenova.com]

Students, teachers, staff, and community members recently celebrated the opening of the 17th middle school in Prince William County during a ribbon-cutting and dedication program. Potomac Shores Middle School, the beautiful, state-of-the-art school designed by Moseley Architects, is in the Potomac District, serving students in sixth through eighth grade. [Prince William County Public Schools]

It finally feels like fall. Sunny skies are expected to prevail for much of the week. [National Weather Service]