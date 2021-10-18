Bernadette Bertsch, age 76, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on October 12, 2021.

Loving Wife of Rodney Bertsch and Mother of Brandon and Chandra Bertsch

Bernadette was born on May 6, 1945 in Baltimore, MD to Mary Martin and Joseph Yalich. She went to school in Irwin, PA. She graduated in 1963 from Greensburg Central Catholic High School in Greensburg, PA. She loved her father Joseph intensely. He was a mild and meek man, and she grew up to be like him.

After her time at California State College in California, Pennsylvania, she moved to Virginia, where she performed in an administrative capacity for the Dept. of the Navy and the Dept. of the Army. She met her husband Rodney when he was in the military assigned to the Pentagon. She always relates how she knew Rodney was the one she would marry. Initially, she was infatuated with him as they would pass in the military hallways. She developed a love for him that was lasting. They were married in the Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery on July 26, 1969.

She and Rodney made a decision soon after their children were born that she would be a full–time homemaker and provide the care needed to raise a family. She was not just a mom; she was a mommy.

Concurrent with raising the children, she assisted her husband with various business ventures. When she and Rodney owned an International House of Pancakes, she was referred to as “Mrs. Pancake.” When she and Rodney developed Computer Applications, Inc., she performed administrative functions for the company. Regarding real estate rental property investments, she provided advice and consultation, along with the constant encouragement and comfort Rodney needed.

Bernadette attended Holy Family Church in Woodbridge, Virginia for roughly 30 years. She loved their Children’s Christmas Play and was proud to carry the ‘Baby Jesus’ back to storage after one year’s celebration. Chandra once heard her mom say, “I always feel that when I am singing hymns, that it’s like praying twice.”

Bernadette enjoyed traveling all over the world with Rodney. They went on approximately 20 ocean cruises and traveled by plane, train, bus, ship, river boats and other modes of transportation to wherever their adventures took them.

She loved puzzles, Christmas, church festivities, playing family games, home decorating, and cross-stitching. She loved the time spent with Rodney shopping and going to restaurants. She loved simple things. Most of all, she loved loving her family. She loved in word and action. The words, “I love you, honey,” were consistently on her lips. She turned a house into a home and took everyone into her heart. Her family always knew how much she loved them. Rodney always said that she picked special people to be her friends. The family has never seen her treat someone disrespectfully or hurt someone. She has always been kind and caring. She was born to love.

Bernadette passed away peacefully at Sentara Hospital with her children at her bedside. She had a remarkable life. It was an honor for her children and her husband to provide a means by which she could remain at home peacefully, and provide her dignified and loving care during the final years of life.

Bernadette is preceded in death by her brother Timothy Yalich and her sister Mary Wetmore. Her son Todd Dale Bertsch lies at rest at Arlington National Cemetery and Bernadette will be put to rest at his side.

Bernadette is survived by her husband of 52 years, Rodney, and her 2 children, Brandon (her little Pumpkin) and Chandra (her lil Darlin’). She is also survived by brother George Andrews and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home at 4143 Dale Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22193 phone# (703) 680-1234.

The family would greatly appreciate that any funds you might allocate to memorials would instead be given to a deserving charity. Possible suggestions include :

World Vision, Lyme Disease charities, The American Cancer Society

The funeral home will be open for viewing, visitation and the celebration of life for Bernadette on October 20, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm and followed at 2:00 pm by a short memorial service in the funeral home chapel.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of Bernadette’s many friends, caregivers, nurses and doctors for loving and serving her.