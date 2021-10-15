Hit-and-run victim dies after being struck in Triangle

A 60-year-old Dumfries man has died after he was struck by a car late last month.

From Prince William police – On October 14, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit were notified of the death of the pedestrian involved in the hit & run crash that occurred in the 4300 block of Inn St. in Triangle (22172) on September 30. An autopsy conducted on October 15 confirmed that the injuries sustained by the pedestrian were from being struck by a vehicle. The only description of the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon colored vehicle with front end damage. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The victim was identified as William Francis FISHER, 60, of Dumfries

Felony Hit and Run [Previously Released] – On September 30 at 12:17AM, officers responded to the 4300 block of Inn St. in Triangle (22172) to investigate an unconscious man in the roadway. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 60-year-old man, was walking in a dimly lit area of the roadway, when he was struck by a maroon-colored vehicle. The victim came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel where he was located by another motorist who contacted the police. The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued driving. The victim was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information on the driver or striking vehicle is available at this time. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.