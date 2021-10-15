Girl, 7, reported missing from Stafford County home

[Updated Saturday, Oct. 16, 8:35 am] The Virginia Endangered/Missing Child Alert for the Stafford County juvenile has been cancelled. Per the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the child has been located.
Late Friday night, Virginia State Police reported A 7-year-old girl had gone missing from her Stafford County home.
From the Virginia State Police: This is a Missing/Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, for a Missing/Endangered child who went missing on October 14, 2021 at [2:40 p.m.].
The child is believed to be in extreme danger and last known location is unknown at this time.
Missing child is Rabi-Ah Jalloh, black, female, black hair, brown eyes, 7 years old, 4 feet tall, weighing approximately 70 lbs, clothing description is unknown at this time.
The child is believed to be with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh, black, female, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 160 lbs.
Possibly traveling in a vehicle but the description is unknown at this time.
For further information contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or visit twitter.com/vspalerts.