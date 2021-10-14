News & Notes: Debate tonight in Prince William, changes at Reagan National Airport

Candidates in 13th, 50th House races to debate tonight

Four candidates vying for House of Delegates seats in Prince William County will debate tonight on Zoom. The Prince William Committee of 100 will host candidates in in the 13th District (Democrat incumbent Danica Roem and Republican challenger Christopher Stone) and 50th District (Democrat Michelle Maldonado and Republican Dr. Steve Pleickhardt). [Prince William Committee of 100]

Stafford couple die of COVID two weeks apart, leaving behind five children

A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson. [Fredericksburg.com]

New security checkpoints to open at Reagan National next month

A ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday marked “major completion” of a $1 billion improvement project at Reagan National Airport, which will have a big impact on travelers. [WTOP]