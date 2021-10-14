New two-over-two homes under construction at Stonebridge

A total of 74 new “two over two” homes are being built at Potomac Town Center.

Lennar Homes, the builder, says the new homes should be ready for occupancy in February 2022. The new homes are being built across from the OneLife Fitness gym and are the second set of condominiums to be built at the town center.

The new two-level homes feature three bedrooms, two and a half baths, a one-car garage, and range from 1,614 to 2,599 square feet. The homes are priced above $400,000.

About three miles away, Lennar is putting the finishing touches on 130 new condominiums at the Rippon Virginia Railway Express station. About 24 of those homes have sold for more than a half-million dollars, a company spokeswoman said.

Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center did not respond to our request for comment.