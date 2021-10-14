Kenneth Eugene Flournoy, 79 of Lancaster, Virginia died on October 12, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in 1942 to the late Charles McConkey and Margaret McConkey in Washington D.C.

Kenneth was a former President of Friends of Belle Isle State Park. He volunteered with meals on wheels through St. Mary’s Church and owned his own company, Flournoy & Associates.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Tracy Hooker; his 3 adored grandchildren, Stephen Hooker II, Mary Hooker, and Caroline Hooker. He is also survived by his dear sisters and brothers, Trudy Flournoy, John Flournoy, Douglas Flournoy, Thomas Flournoy, and Mary Beth Flournoy.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s White Chapel Church Cemetery, 5940 White Chapel Road, Lancaster, Virginia 22503 on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00PM.