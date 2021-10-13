Police beat: Carjacking victim fights back, 3 suspects jailed

Bullets fly in Woodbridge

From Prince William police: On October 12 at 8:29PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Cottonwood Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that two groups of individuals were near the above area when gunfire was exchanged. Some of the individuals from one of the groups ran to a nearby residence and contacted the police, while other individuals fled in a light-colored vehicle prior to police arriving in the area. No injuries were reported. While canvassing officers located two unoccupied vehicles that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. This incident does not appear random. The investigation continues.

Woman carjacked, suspected wanted

From Prince William police: On October 8 at 5:30PM, officers responded to the 2400 block of Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 33-year-old woman, reported to police she and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation. During the encounter, the accused forced the victim out of her vehicle before driving off. While investigating, the vehicle was returned to the victim by another acquaintance. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Shane Dareon POLLARD. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from May 2019] Shane Dareon POLLARD, 29, of the 1400 block of Ranger Lp. in Woodbridge Described as a black male, approximately 6’3”, 200lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos Wanted for carjacking

Carjacking victim fights back, 3 suspects jailed

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: At 4:51 p.m. [Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021] Stafford Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Anytime Fitness at 25 Tech Parkway for a disturbance. Multiple callers reported three black males had attacked a gym patron in an attempt to steal his car.

Once on scene, deputies learned the suspects had approached the victim wielding a wooden stick and struck him several times in an attempt to steal his car. The victim, trained in mixed martial arts, fought back against the attackers. One of the suspects was able to obtain the victim’s car key and attempted to steal the car. The suspect was stymied by the manual transmission and had no clue how to drive the car.

Additional gym patrons rushed out and assisted in thwarting the robbery attempt. All three suspects were able to get back to their vehicle and flee the scene.

Deputies learned the suspects were driving a white Acura sedan with Mississippi license plates. Within minutes Sgt. R.K. Pinkard located the suspect vehicle on Garrisonville Road near I-95 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the suspects initiated a pursuit and headed northbound on I-95. Deputy T.A. Vasquez joined the pursuit as speeds reached 98 mph. Near the 145 mile marker, the suspects entered the HOV lanes by crashing through the barrier arm and began driving northbound while traffic was headed southbound. Miraculously, there was no accident and the suspects stopped on their own at the 147 mile marker.

The suspects fled on foot into the wooded median between the HOV lanes and the southbound lanes of the Interstate. The suspects obviously did not know K-9 Titan was on call and was headed to the scene with his handler Sgt. B.U. Demirci.

Stafford deputies were assisted by the Virginia State Police and Quantico PMO in establishing a perimeter. K-9 Titan quickly tracked through the heavy brush and located the suspects. All three were ordered to the ground and told not to run or the K-9 would be deployed. Two of the suspects complied and were handcuffed without incident. The third suspect incorrectly judged his own speed or K-9 Titan’s speed and attempted to run away. This attempt was futile as K-9 Titan was released and apprehended the suspect within 50 yards.

The suspects have been identified as Jabez Clark, 19, of Stafford, Korey Richardson, 18, of no fixed address, and Jacob Land, 20, of Norfolk. Clark is charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy, malicious wounding, assault, vandalism and possession of burglary/robbery tools. Richardson is charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy, eluding, reckless driving and hit and run. Land is charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy and vandalism. All are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, though Land briefly went to the hospital for treatment of a dog bite.