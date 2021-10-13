News & Notes: Ballot drop box opened, Zombie bar crawl

First-time candidate Sandy Cole challenging Incumbent Meg Bohmke in Stafford’s Falmouth supervisors race

Stafford County Supervisor Meg Bohmke, who has represented the Falmouth District for nearly eight years, faces political newcomer Sandy Cole in the Nov. 2 election. [Fredericksburg.com]

Ballot drop box opened outside Stafford Government Center

The [Stafford County] General Registrar has opened a secure drop box, complete with security cameras, outside her office at 1300 Courthouse Road. Absentee ballots may be dropped off. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Oct. 22. [Twitter]

Zombie bar crawl scheduled

Zombies will roam the streets of Downtown Manassas this Saturday, October 16 as part of a zombie bar crawl. [Twitter]