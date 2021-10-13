Marie Frances Berry [nee Hammond] 85 of Montclair, VA passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021. She is predeceased by her late husband Joseph William Berry who passed in December 2016. She is also predeceased by her siblings Margaret [Peggy] Shute, William Hammond, Harry Hammond, and John Hammond [Stepbrother] in previous years.

Marie was the youngest of 4 children born to Harry and Frances Hammond in Camden, NJ on May 7, 1936 and lived her teenage years in Runnemede, NJ where she was raised by her elder sister Peggy until marrying her late husband Joseph of 61 years in 1955. She then moved to South Jersey for 39 years and upon her husband’s retirement in 1993 moved to Dagsboro, DE for 17 years and subsequently Montclair, VA in 2012 for the remainder of her life to be nearer to her family members.

Marie is survived by her 3 children, Joseph Berry of Malaga, NJ, Sharon [Berry] Coons of Montclair, VA and Donna [Berry] Licciardi of Annandale, NJ, 9 Grandchildren, and 5 Great Grandchildren.

Marie was a wife, mother, and homemaker and enjoyed cooking and cleaning for her family.

Marie was a devout Roman Catholic who loved her family and her faith. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.

Visitation will occur on Tuesday, October 19th from 5pm – 8pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, VA and final interment at Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 20th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.