Haymarket suspends meals tax this weekend

You won’t pay meals tax this weekend in Haymarket.

The town council declared a meals-tax-free weekend Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17, in honor of the Haymarket Day celebration.

On Saturday, October 16, Haymarket Day draws more than 20,000 people from around the region to see people participate in a parade, see street performers, shop vendors, and a drink in a beer garden.

The Town Council met on September 7 and voted to waive the meals tax for the weekend, according to town manager Chris Coon. With the mails tax waived, the town hopes visitors will be enticed to visit some of the restaurants on both days.

Some locally-owned fares include Giuseppi’s Italian Restaurant, Parrado’s Tex-Mex Grill, El Vaquero West, Foster’s Grill, Hidden Jules Cafe, Cookies, and Cream Ghosted Concepts, Byblos Restaurant, and Zandra’s Taqueria.