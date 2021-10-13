Driver, 17, ejected, killed in crash on Purcell Road

A 17-year-old was killed in a crash on Purcell Road early this morning.

Two teenagers in were inside of the car speeding, police said, when the car flipped about a mile west of Dale Boulevard in Dale City.

From Prince William police: On October 12 at 10:33PM, officers responded to the 12500 block of Purcell Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a juvenile driver of a 2004 Acura LX was traveling northwest on Purcell Rd at a high rate of speed.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle which then left the roadway and struck a ditch causing the vehicle to roll several times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. A passenger inside the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle and an acquaintance driving in a second vehicle behind the Acura drove the injured driver to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injures. Due to a change in Virginia law, the identity of the juvenile driver is not being disclosed. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 2004 Acura LX was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge

The passenger in the 2004 Acura LX was identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge