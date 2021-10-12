Police beat: 3 nabbed after items reported stolen from Walmart

Walmart theft leads to 3 arrests

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: [Monday, Oct. 11] at 10:46 a.m., Deputy A.W. Sypolt responded to the Walmart at 11 Village Parkway for a report of a theft. The loss prevention employee reported the female suspect got into a Ford Taurus and the male suspect left on foot.

Upon arrival, Deputy Sypolt located the Taurus parked near McDonald’s. The female passenger was identified as London Beasley, 27, of Stafford. The male driver provided Deputy Sypolt his identification information which returned to a male whose photo did not match his appearance. A driver’s license in the suspect’s possession would later provide his true identity as Troy Beasley, 30, of Woodbridge. Troy Beasley was found to be wanted out of Fairfax County.

While Deputy Sypolt spoke with the occupants of the Taurus, Sergeant N. Zotos observed a male pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise along Warrenton Road. The male was stopped and identified as Fredrick Payne, 25, of Dumfries.

Further investigation revealed Payne and London Beasley entered the store and were seen placing multiple items in the shopping cart. They concealed the items underneath a jacket. They then left the store where London Beasley was picked up by Troy Beasley in the Ford Taurus.

London Beasley was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and possession of a controlled substance. Payne was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Troy Beasley was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and served the outstanding warrant. London Beasley was held on a $1,500 secured bond. Troy Beasley and Payne were held without bond.

The stolen items were returned to Walmart.