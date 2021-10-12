Patricia Drain Mulieri, 62, of Annandale, VA, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2021. Born on March 17, 1959 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Virginia (Tester) Drain. She attended Our Lady of Angels School and Church in Bayridge, Brooklyn and graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1977.

She is survived by the love of her life Gary Maxwell (She was his Cinderella). Her loving daughters; Kristie Dappolone (late Mike), and Jennifer Mulieri. Cherished Grandmama of Julian and Addison Dappolone. Dear sister of Walter Drain (NYPD, Ret) (Maureen). Predeceased by her brother, Timothy Drain (NYPD Ret.) Like a daughter to Alice Maxwell Ranero, and sister to Gail Maxwell and Andi Maxwell. Also Survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins, the entire Dappolone Family in New Jersey, as well as all the friends and people that she brought a smile to; which was everyone she met!!

Pattie loved being a mother to her children, and later being Grandmama to Julian and Addison. She babysat in her home for many years and was known as “Miss Pattie” or “Grandmama” to extended family and friends. Pattie loved to cook and bake for her family. She taught both her girls the same talents. Kristie is doing the same with Julian and Addison, passing on the traditions. Pattie always prided herself on being a “family-oriented” person. She never failed to run to the aid of any family member in need and would do anything to make her family happy.

A Gathering will take place on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6:00pm until the time of her Life Celebration at 7:30pm at Cunningham Mountcastle Life Celebration Home, 11318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA 22193. Reverend David Moshier will officiate. Mitzi Nickle will share Pattie’s Life Story.

A second gathering will be on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.

Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 7320 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209. Father John Lynch – Celebrant

Pattie will be laid to eternal rest with her father in St. Charles Cemetery, Wellwood, NY.

Arrangements by D’Arienzo Funeral Home, 104 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211