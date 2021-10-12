Major delays tonight and tomorrow to open second southbound bridge over Rappahannock River

Travelers can expect major delays on Interstate 95 southbound to allow the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to open the second I-95 southbound bridge over the Rappahannock River in the Fredericksburg area. [VDOT]

Prince William officials optimistic Bennett Elementary will reopen next week

Health and school officials remain optimistic that Bennett Elementary, the first Prince William County school building to be completely closed for in-person learning this school year, will be back open for students by next week. But they are stopping short of telling parents to plan for the return. [Insidenova.com]

Loudoun County schools tried to conceal sexual assault against daughter in bathroom, father says

On June 22, Scott Smith was arrested at a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting, a meeting that was ultimately deemed an “unlawful assembly” after many attendees vocally opposed a policy on transgender students. [The Daily Wire]

Mason facilities plan to call for academic core, verdant “necklace” on Fairfax campus

A core academic area surrounded by natural beauty. Less traffic congestion. More housing for students and staff. Additional retail outlets. And the demise of the original campus buildings that are near and dear to some alums’ heart but aren’t really up to current academic standards. [Sun Gazette Newspapers]

First-time candidates seek open Garrisonville seat on Stafford School Board

With current Garrisonville representative Pamela Yeung seeking election to the Board of Supervisors, two first-time candidates are looking to replace her on the School Board. [Fredericksburg.com]