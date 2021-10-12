Kevin Lee Mitchem, 48 of Stafford, Virginia died at Mary Washington Hospital on October 8, 2021. He was born in 1973 to Donald and Terry Mitchem. Kevin was a heavy equipment operator by trade. In his spare time he enjoyed cutting grass and fishing with his father, hiking and bowling with his kids. He was a member of the Woodbridge Youth bowling league, but most of all for Kevin, he treasured his 5 children and the time that he spent with them.

Kevin is preceded in death by his loving wife, Misty Mitchem.

Including his parents, he is survived by his cherished children, Angel Osbourn, Riley Mitchem, Leah Mitchem, Taylor Mitchem and Aiden Mitchem; his sister, Lisa Thomas; his brothers, Franklin Gayle, Clarence Mitchem, Donald Mitchem Jr., and Michael Mitchem. He is also survived by his adored grandchild, Lincoln Osbourn.

Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM with a life celebration service beginning at 12:00PM with Pastor Al Henderson officiating. There will be no reception afterwards.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask.