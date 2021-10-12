Customers facing water service disruption asked to start payment plan

Those who are behind on their water bills are encouraged to get on a payment plan.

The Prince William County Service Authority says it’s willing to set up payment plans for more than 4,100 customers who are behind on their bills, or about four percent of the utilities’ customers. The payment plans are being offered from hose who 60 days or more behind on their accounts, and have not resounded to calls or messages about their overdue accounts.

A utility spokeswoman said that the Service Authority uses emails, phone calls, and hanging tags on the doorknobs at affected homes to remind customers to pay their bills. The new payment plans will help avoid service disconnections and late fees.

When asked what was the average amount of time a customer has before they are disconnected, the utility did not respond. “Our intent is to keep customers connected,” said a utility spokeswoman.

Throughout the pandemic, the water utility has taken steps to help customers experiencing financial hardships, such as expanding payment plan options and providing access to various assistance programs, including the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program (MURP). To date, a combined $3.5 million in relief funds have been given to thousands of customers in Prince William and neighboring Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Virginia’s coronavirus State of Emergency ended on June 30, 2021, and the statewide moratorium on utility disconnections expired on August 29. As a result, the three utilities are resuming their normal bill collection processes, including late fees and service disconnections.

To set up a payment plan with the Prince William County Service Authortiy, customers are encouraged to call 703-335-7950, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Prince William Service Authority provides water service for the majority of Prince William County. A portion of eastern Prince William County in Dale City is served by Virginia American Water.