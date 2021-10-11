News Rehabilitated Chatham Bridge opens ahead of schedule, linking Fredericksburg and Stafford County By Rick Horner Published October 11, 2021 at 5:41PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:35AM Officials cut ribbon to herald the reopening of Chatham Bridge between Stafford County and Fredericksburg. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News