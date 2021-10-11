News

Rehabilitated Chatham Bridge opens ahead of schedule, linking Fredericksburg and Stafford County

By Rick Horner
Officials cut ribbon to herald the reopening of Chatham Bridge between Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

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