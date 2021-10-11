News & Notes: New hours for county landfill

New e-commerce overlay district aims to meet distribution and fulfillment industry demand

Last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously to pass a Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) with better definitions and performance standards for distribution and fulfillment centers as well as the creation of an E-Commerce Overlay District. [Prince William County Government]

New hours for county Landfill, compost facilities

On Saturday, October 30, new weekend hours go into effect for the County Landfill on Dumfries Road. The landfill will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. [Prince William County Government]

Non profit host 5K run-walk to raise money for rent

CFH, Inc. a 42-year-old Northern Virginia nonprofit, has announced its plans for the 4th Annual CFH 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing. The 2021 CFH 5k Run-Walk for Affordable Housing, which will help to fund the group’s variety of housing-based programs, will be a virtual 5k in which registrants can complete the course of their choosing any time from November 2 – November 14. [cfhva.org]