New voter registrar to take over after November 2 election

Prince William County has a new chief at its office of elections. He’ll take over after the November 2 General Election.

From the county government: The Prince William County Electoral Board is excited to announce the hiring of Eric Olsen as the new Director of Elections (General Registrar) for Prince William County. The announcement comes following an extensive search and competitive hiring process. Mr. Olsen will start on November 8, 2021.

Eric Olsen has spent more than a decade working in elections for large jurisdictions in Virginia (Arlington County), Maryland (Montgomery County), and the District of Columbia. He has extensive experience in election administration, operations, and best practices currently serving as the Deputy Director for the Arlington County Office of Voter Registration and Elections. In 2015, he received a national grant from the Knight Foundation for his work using data modeling to reduce lines on Election Day. Not only did DC reduce lines by more than 40% from 2012 to 2016, but he worked with jurisdictions across the country to help them improve in this area. Mr. Olsen also previously served as co-chair of the Elections Committee for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

“I am so excited to get to work for the residents of Prince William County to ensure we have fair, accurate, accessible, and transparent elections,” stated Eric Olsen.

Keith Scarborough, Secretary of the Electoral Board, stated: “Phil Campbell will continue to serve the voters of Prince William County as the Acting Director of Elections through the current election. He stepped out of retirement earlier this year to continue a lifetime spent serving the public.”

Mr. Olsen graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with his B.A. in Political Science and Sociology and completed his Juris Doctorate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He is a licensed attorney and a resident of Prince William County.

For more information on the Office of Elections and the November 2 election, visit www.pwcvotes.org.