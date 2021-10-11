FRED Regional Transit — the local bus service for Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and Fredericksburg — has a new name.
The buses will now be known as “FXBGO!”
From Fredericksburg City Government — Capitalizing on the popular “FXBG” abbreviation for Fredericksburg, the new logo features FXB in capital letters, a G with an arrow, an O, and an exclamation point. The new overall brand turns the Fredericksburg bus system map into a modern design, symbolizing connectivity and possibility. As part of the rebranding, the shorthand name for the agency is being updated from “FRED Transit” to “FXBGO!” (pronounced by saying the letters “FXB” and the word “Go”).
“Our region is growing and changing, and we’re growing with it,” said Jamie Jackson, Fredericksburg Regional Transit Director. “We’re excited to start rolling out a brand that
The branded bus will be parked on the bridge during Saturday’s event from 10 – 2 p.m., and the community is invited tour the bus and visit with staff.
The full Fredericksburg Regional Transit rebrand will include updated buses, uniforms, bus stop signage, and more. The rebrand will be implemented over the next year.
Formed in 1996, Fredericksburg Regional Transit provides public transit services in the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Spotsylvania and Stafford. Fredericksburg Regional Transit currently operates a modern fleet of 30 buses, and provides approximately 300,000 trips annually. The mission of Fredericksburg Regional Transit is to provide accessible, affordable, dependable, efficient, environmentally sound, safe and secure transportation for people who reside or work or visit within the Fredericksburg, Virginia region. To learn more, visit: Fredericksburgva.gov/Transit.