Dumfries creates an adult changing station at town hall

Dumfries now has a place for caregivers to change adult diapers at its town hall.

From Dumfries Councilwoman Cydny Neville: When you visit the John Wilmer Porter Building on Main Street in Dumfries, you’ll notice a change on the first floor. One of the restrooms has been upgraded to an all gender, handicap restroom, with an adult changing station!

“Having an accessible bathroom with an adult size changing table changes everything for caregivers and individuals with disabilities. It creates a community where we have possibilities for engagement, employment, and most importantly acceptance.” – Ms. Taj Smith

“Eliminating barriers and making our Town accessible and equitable for all, is a top priority.” -Councilwoman Cydny A. Neville

“A few months ago Ms. Smith shared with me – the lack of adult changing stations and the overwhelming need for them. Her comments made me think of caregivers and our disabled citizens who could benefit from access to adult changing stations – for adults and youth over the typical changing station weight limit. Without adult changing stations, caregivers have no choice but to try their best to change their loved ones in public restrooms – most likely on the floor; which may cause physical harm for both parties by having to contort to perform the changing in a restroom not fit to accommodate their needs.”

Not to mention the reaction from those in the restroom, when a caregiver brings a loved one of the opposite gender to a public restroom to be changed.

This led to sharing the vision for an adult changing station in Town Hall with Dumfries Town Manager, Mr. Keith Rogers; and I am pleased to share that he and his team made the vision a reality!

“This project ensures our accommodations allow for dignity and privacy for all our guests.” Mr. Keith Rogers, Town Manager.