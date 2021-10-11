2 workers fall from scaffolding at city construction site

Crews working to build a new public safety center in in Manassas fell 30 feet to the ground.

From the Manassas government: On Friday, Oct. 8 at about 4 p.m. a construction scaffolding partially collapsed at the under-construction Public Safety Headquarters at 9608 Grant Ave in the City of Manassas. The scaffolding was in place to support exterior work of the building. Two workers were injured during the incident. The fall was approximately 30 feet. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. The scene is under investigation by OSHA, and the City of Manassas Risk Management.

The new 68,000 square-foot facility at 9608 Grant Avenue will house the city’s police department, 911 call center, fire and rescue, and IT department. The $49 million project, still under construction, was slated to open in June, according to the city’s capital development plan.