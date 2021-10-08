News & Notes: Fairfax Supervisors ask to waive ballot witness requirement

Fairfax board asks Northam to waive witness requirement for absentee ballots

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is asking Gov. Ralph Northam to waive the witness signature requirement for absentee ballots cast by mail in this fall’s election. [Insidenova.com]

McAuliffe narrowly leads Youngkin in Virginia governor contest

With voting underway, Democrats hold small but narrowing leads in Virginia’s statewide races, according to our survey of likely voters in the Nov. 2 general election. [The Wason Center at CNU]

Prince William County accelerates investment in universal broadband

Prince William County’s Department of Information Technology (DoIT) today announced additional investments in its Technology Inclusion Initiative (TII). The program seeks to deliver affordable, universal broadband access County-wide, and to expand technology literacy among County residents and businesses. [Prince William County Government]

Stafford’s Economic Development Department launches new website

The Stafford County Department of Economic Development and Tourism has launched a new version of the county’s economic development website, www.GoStaffordva.com. Users are invited to visit the website and take a tour of the new features. [Stafford County Government]

Prince William takes home 4 awards from IEDC conference

Prince William County Department of Economic Development programs and partnerships were recognized at this year’s International Economic Development Council (IEDC) 2021 Excellence Awards, which were announced earlier today at the organization’s annual conference in Nashville, Tennessee. [Prince William County Government]