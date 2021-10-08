City wins award for workforce development program

On October 5, 2021, the City of Manassas Department of Economic Development won Gold and Silver awards from the International Economic Development Council.

Manassas received the Gold Award, IEDC’s highest honor, for the city’s 2020 Annual Report as well as a shared Silver Award for the ELEVATE program, an innovative workforce development program and partnership using federal CARES Act funds.

Manassas Economic Development Director, Patrick J. Small, accepted the awards today at the IEDC 2021 Annual Conference in Nashville, Tenn. The Gold Award is the first for Manassas’s Economic Development Department in the Annual Report Category.

The report details the City’s multifaceted response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including four small business grant programs, the ELEVATE workforce training program, and employer assistance efforts. It also includes the continued investment in the City by private industry, highlighted by expansions at High Purity Systems manufacturing facility and Chantilly Air’s new aircraft hangar, as well as the continuation of Micron’s historic expansion in Manassas.

IEDC’s recognition of the city’s Economic Development 2020 Annual Report reflects the compelling story of resilience among the Manassas business community and the ability of the City to continue to attract high-wage, private-sector jobs despite the challenges faced this past year.