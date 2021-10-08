2 Guys Antiques first to be displaced by hotel, gaming resort

We’re now seeing the first signs that “The Rose” will be budding.

A longtime business, 2 Guys Antiques, at 17682 Main Street in Dumfries, lost its lease and will move to Triangle. After 16 years, the building will be demolished to expand Colonial Street, which will serve as the main entrance to the The Rose hotel and gaming complex.

Colonial Downs Group, which operates the Rosies video slots gaming parlor in Dumfries and will open The Rose on top of what today is the Potomac Landfill, purchased the property for $1.5 million in July, according to Prince William County property records. The land is valued at $217,000.

William Pishock owns the antique shop and says he’s disappointed he has to pull up stakes to leave the town. “Oh, my gosh. I mean, I have people that come in from California that to visit relatives. And one of their main things to do is come to my store,” said Pishock.

Pishock says no one from the town government has talked to him to help try to find a new location for his store in the town. His new location is near the main gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base, at the intersection of Fuller Heights and Old Triangle Road.

“I’ve had friends that have had businesses and other towns that were losing their business because of road widening or other developments, and the towns have gone out of their way to contact retail spaces to try to see if there would be any interest in that business in their retail space, their empty retail spaces to maybe renegotiate or help negotiate a better rent for the space to keep the small business at the same rent. There are things in the town, or at least come into the shop and say, we’re so sorry we’re losing you,” said Pishok.

The Dumfries Town Council approved The Rose late last month. The new hotel and gaming resort in 2023 will have nearly 2,000 video slot machines, restaurants, a theater, and a 2,500-space parking garage. About 80 acres of primarily unbuildable land surrounding the hotel and gaming resort would create a park.

Before town leaders approved the project, Prince William County leaders voiced concerns about the project’s traffic to the area. The resort will generate 24,500 new vehicle trips on county roads, with the majority of those drivers using the already congested routes Interstate 95 and Route 234 to get to the town.