Freda L. Gilkerso

Freda Lillian Gilkerson, 84 passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Freda is survived by her daughter Jennifer Gilkerson Powell and her husband Scott, her two grandchildren Nolan and Sydney Powell, her sisters Betty Dingess, Glenna Bachman, and Luella Harman. Freda is preceded in death by her son Joseph Gilkerson, her husband Robert Gilkerson, and her son Patrick Gilkerson.

Freda was a loving, hard-working, mother, grandmother, and wife. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family and loved ones. Freda retired from the federal government, then spent several years working for Prince William County schools as an attendant on a school bus. she was an active member in the ladies auxiliary in Lorton, Virginia.

“ A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take. “

The family will hold a graveside memorial on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Stafford Memorial Park.