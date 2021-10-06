Poilce beat: Dumfries man charged in string of burglaries

Dumfries man charged burglaries

A Dumfries man charged in connection to a home burglary that occurred on Wednesday is now also tied to a series of burglaries at businesses that occurred over the summer.

From Prince William police: On October 5, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit concluded the investigation into two separate burglaries that were reported to have occurred at Pizza Boli’s and Queenly Nails, both located on Wayside Dr. in Dumfries (22026), on June 22.

The suspect, identified as Gabriel Armani COBB, was taken into custody for an unrelated case earlier that day (see incident under “Arrests”). While investigating that incident, detectives determined COBB was responsible for both previously reported commercial burglaries and was arrested. The case remains active as detectives continue to attempt to identify the additional suspects.

Arrested on October 5:

Gabriel Armani COBB, 22, of no fixed address

Charged with 2 counts of burglary, 1 count of petit larceny, and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit larceny

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

From Prince William police: On October 5 at 12:20AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3500 block of Briarwood Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a burglary. Upon arriving at the home, officers observed two men walking in the above area who matched the suspect descriptions provided by the caller. When officers attempted to detain them, one of the men initially fled on foot and was eventually detained. The second man was detained without incident. The investigation revealed that the suspects gained entry into the residence through a window which was found damaged. Once inside the residence, the suspects began removing property and putting it into their vehicle parked nearby. At one point, one of the suspects attempted to gain entry into a separate unoccupied vehicle which activated nearby motion lights prompting a neighbor to contact the police. Following the investigation, the suspects, identified as Brian Laray PROCTOR and Gabriel COBB, were arrested.