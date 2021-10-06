Police Department recognizes member Promotions

On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, Police Chief Peter Newsham recognized several members during a long-awaited promotion ceremony. [Prince William County Government]

Census: Prince William is the 10th most diverse county in the U.S.

Prince William County is the most diverse county in Virginia and the 10th most diverse county in the nation, coming in just behind Brooklyn, New York, according to the 2020 United States Census. [Prince William Times]

‘Things don’t look that bad’: Princeton experts offer roadmap for a Va. redistricting compromise

The Virginia Redistricting Commission’s recent meetings have taken on a gloomy tone, with many predicting it’s all but certain to fail and leave it to the Supreme Court of Virginia to redraw the state’s political maps. [Virginia Mercury]

Will Fort Belvoir get a new name? It’s not clear yet

The commission charged with renaming military bases that honor the Confederacy said it is uncertain whether Fort Belvoir will fall within its jurisdiction. [Insidenova.com]

Prince William County proclaims October 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Prince William County is home to many brave patients and survivors of breast cancer. With that in mind, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors has proclaimed October 2021 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. [Prince William County Government]

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is October 23

On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – the Prince William County Police Department and the Manassas City Police Department will join with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and community groups to provide you with a safe and legal way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. [Prince William County Government]